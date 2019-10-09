By Alan Gerould, Senior Columnist, BroncoBlitz

Rarely am I as disappointed to be right as I am today. After all, I correctly called the 3-3 start to the season, which is, in fact, Western Michigan's record. It's how we arrived there that has been so disappointing.

The Broncos got the season off to a decent start against FCS Monmouth, winning by 35 points, but with enough to fix to keep things interesting. The Broncos only had 90 net rushing yards in 33 attempts in a year where the running game was to be a strength. Coach Lester correctly pointed out that they had plenty to correct heading into their Week 2 match up at Michigan State. My preseason pick Broncos 42-17; Actual score 48-13. Grade B-.

The game at Michigan State was just a stinker. No two ways about it. We ran into an offense that had been challenged by its Coach, Mark Dantonio and played its best game so far this season and the Spartan defense is just tough period, I don't care who they are playing. Just the same, while few really thought the Broncos would upset the Spartans even fewer expected Spartans to push the Broncos around the way they did. The Broncos did have some early success in the passing game when Jon Wassink was just taking quick drops and getting rid of the ball quickly. They just ran into a better team with an attitude! My preseason pick MSU wins 27-13; Actual score MSU 51-17. Grade C-.

Back in Kalamazoo to entertain Georgia State on Communiversity Night, in a game that was easily the best all-around performance of the first half of the season. The last time the GSU Panthers were on the road, it was in an opening game win at Tennessee. Then they found Waldo. The Broncos had it clicking all over the field, amassing nearly 700 yards of total offense and limiting Georgia State to 10 points. My preseason pick WMU 42-17; Actual score 57-10. Grade A-.

Off to Syracuse for a date with the Orange who entered the season ranked in the top 25. This was a tale of two games. The first and last quarter was dominated by Syracuse outscoring the Broncos 14-0 in each quarter. In between, the Broncos won quarters number two and three 33-24. But that of course is why teams have to start and finish well too. The Broncos actually edged the Orange in total offense but were not able to capitalize on several scoring opportunities. My preseason pick Orange 31-17; Actual score 52-33. Grade C.

Back home to host bitter rival Central Michigan in the annual battle for the Canon Trophy. There are some in Bronco Nation that are content just to keep the Chips down. Even more, recognize that a MAC West title and bid to the MAC Championship must include a win in this game. Statistically, the game appeared more even than it actually was. The Broncos shutout the Chips into the fourth quarter after the game was all but decided. It was a happy day for Bronco fans with the critical game at Toledo leaving little time to enjoy this one! My preseason pick Broncos 34-17; Actual score 31-15. Grade B+.

The Toledo Rockets have been nearly as consistent as Northern Illinois at derailing the Broncos opportunities to play for MAC Championships. Toledo was selected by the media and coaches as the odds on favorites to win the West and they looked the part on Saturday. They play the same type of game as the Broncos, pound the rock on the ground, blended with an effective pass game and a bend but don't break defense. On this particular Saturday, they just did it better than the Broncos. Even so, the Brown and Gold had a chance for a game-tying score late in the game with a first and 10 at the Toledo 12. Four plays later they turned it over on downs and the Rockets ran out the clock. My preseason pick Rockets 27-24; Actual score 31-24. Grade C.