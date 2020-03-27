Electric athlete hearing from Broncos
by Tom Schnipke, BroncoBlitz Contributor
One of the more exciting players to watch in the Mid-West is Marshall, Mich. ATH Ezra McAllister.
Western Michigan University offered McAllister back in January and the Broncos are looking to get the talented play-maker back on campus following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extremely blessed & thankful to receive an offer from Western Michigan University!
“I visited Western in January soon after they offered. I loved the place, they have great facilities and a great coaching staff,” McAllister said. “I spoke with Coach Lester and Coach Harbaugh and they both had good news for me and were very excited about me. I hope to visit Western again once this Pandemic subsides.”
McAllister is a very flexible player with great cutback ability.
“I feel that I’m a very versatile player. I feel the best part of my game is my speed and elusiveness.” McAllister said. “It’s hard for guys to tackle me in open field. On defense I’m all over and I love to fly up and hit people.”
He is eager for life to return to normal and continue with his recruiting visits.
“I haven’t been able to thoroughly evaluate every school that I’m interested in," McAllister said. "I want to be patient with my decision, I’m still hearing from other schools and I will be attending multiple camps this summer.”
Some of the other schools recruiting McAllister are Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Army, Bowling Green, and Liberty.
