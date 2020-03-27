by Tom Schnipke, BroncoBlitz Contributor Twitter @thomas_S14

One of the more exciting players to watch in the Mid-West is Marshall, Mich. ATH Ezra McAllister. Western Michigan University offered McAllister back in January and the Broncos are looking to get the talented play-maker back on campus following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extremely blessed & thankful to receive an offer from Western Michigan University! #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/6FDztHyxHD — Ezra McAllister (@ezra_mcallister) January 21, 2020

“I visited Western in January soon after they offered. I loved the place, they have great facilities and a great coaching staff,” McAllister said. “I spoke with Coach Lester and Coach Harbaugh and they both had good news for me and were very excited about me. I hope to visit Western again once this Pandemic subsides.” McAllister is a very flexible player with great cutback ability. “I feel that I’m a very versatile player. I feel the best part of my game is my speed and elusiveness.” McAllister said. “It’s hard for guys to tackle me in open field. On defense I’m all over and I love to fly up and hit people.”