BroncoBlitz - 2020 WMU football season preview

By Alan Gerould, Senior Columnist

NAPLES FL — Hello all. I feel a bit like a caved bear that has been in a semi state of hibernation since the Mid-American Conference suspended its basketball season when poo hit the fan back in February. I originally emerged back in early August, a day or two after the Broncos added Stoney Brook as a replacement for Colgate in this crazy COVID year aka 2020. I had a great chat with Coach Tim Lester just days before learning that the MAC was shuttering for the winter with an eye on a return in the spring. Now here we are, 10 weeks later and we are looking at a fall season, albeit a half of a full fall season. There are no more trips to Cincinnati or dates with the Golden Domers in front of "Touchdown Jesus" but we do have football before Thanksgiving, even if it doesn't start until after Halloween. I am having a hard time with predictions this year because there are so many unknowns and there is more parity in the division than any I can remember. The media just came out with its poll and has the Broncos ranked at number four, behind Central Michigan, Toledo and Ball State. I rarely shy away from a challenge, especially when I have nothing to lose so...here is a brief breakdown of each game with my prediction for the outcome. Let’s Ride.

11-4 WMU @ Akron -- On paper this looks like a potential route for the Broncos. Akron Head Coach Tom Arth is in his second season and the Zips have nowhere to go but up. Any win this year will be one more than Akron had in a full 2019. The Broncos did well to avoid one of the stronger teams in the East Division in its lone crossover game. The Broncos lost a ton of talent to graduation but have returning experience and new talent all across the board. The key will be how quickly redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby rounds into form and is able to get on the same page as the receivers and running backs. Although there are so many unknowns, I believe this opponent to be the perfect confidence builder; a MAC- level talent but vulnerable every where. I think that Broncos coach Time Lester plays it pretty close to the vest. The Brown and Gold prevail by three touchdowns, 38-17 (1-0).

11-11 Toledo vs. WMU -- The Broncos ability to stop the run will be put to the test in the second game of the shortened season. The Rockets runner Bryant Koback is a beast that will punish defenders and likely put up big numbers over the abbreviated season. If the Broncos can neutralize the Rocket's running attack and force them to pass more than they would like, I like the Broncos chances. The fact that the game is in Kalamazoo, albeit, with no fans, is also an advantage for the Broncos. The Brown and Gold will need every advantage possible as Jason Candle and his Rockets seem to have the Broncos number. I'm a "glass half full" kind of guy and in a year with so much parity, I will not pick against the Broncos here. Western Michigan prevails by a field goal 31-28 (2-0).

11-18 WMU @ CMU -- The annual battle for the cannon is sure to be another war this season. Second year Chippewa Coach Jim McElwain turned this program around last season, finishing 6-2 in the MAC (with one of those losses coming against the Broncos). The Chips look to be just as good this season with some residual swag left over from last season's turn around. The Chippewas will be retooling its offense as most of the offensive line and running back Jonathan Ward are gone and the quarterback position is up in the air. Spot starter David Moore may or may not be eligible for this game, depending on some eligibility issues going on with the NCAA but McElwain has a knack for plugging in the next man up with success. I really think that Toledo and these Chips represent the toughest challenges for the Broncos and somewhere along the line, history tells us, that the Broncos are going to stumble but recent history, tells us that it won't be against the Chips. I think this battle is a nail biter with the Broncos keeping the cannon in its rightful place by a final score of 28-27 (3-0).

11-28 Northern Illinois vs. WMU -- The Huskies and Broncos have taken turns spoiling each other's seasons the last several years. Last year it was NIU that spoiled the Broncos' chance to return to the MAC Championship in an upset win in the last game of the regular season. This year, Coach Hammock and his Huskies will be hard pressed to repeat the feat. The Huskies are talented but young and inexperienced and the Broncos have a great opportunity to exact some revenge. WMU Coach Tim Lester grew up and played high school ball near Dekalb and would relish a sound beating of the dogs. I see the Broncos pounding away at Northern Illinois and winning comfortably 35-24 (4-0).

12-5 Eastern Michigan vs. WMU -- You would think that with the loss of Mike Glass (Second team All-MAC) the Eagles wouldn't be nearly as dangerous offensively. All except for that last season, in a game that Glass was injured, backup Preston Hutchinson stepped in and torched the Broncos completing 31 of 36 passes for 357 yards. Coach Chris Creighton takes over the play calling duties this season for the Eagles and he will learn on the fly and under fire what works best for this combination of players. The defense has a lot of holes to plug too but let's not forget that this team had wins over two B1G schools (Illinois and Purdue) last season. If the game comes down to the kicking game, I don't like the Broncos chances. Eastern Michigan's place-kicker and punter are both solid, whereas the Broncos have had some issues, although Lester insisted today that they are improved. I still like the Broncos on its own green turf. Make it WMU 24-19 (5-0).