By Alan Gerould, Senior Writer, BroncoBlitz.com

This week, the Western Michigan University Broncos 4-2 (2-0 MAC) travel to Mt. Pleasant to face the Central Michigan University Chippewas 1-5 (0-3 MAC) in an effort to win back the Cannon Trophy and the Michigan MAC Trophy. We are pleased to continue five questions from behind enemy lines, our weekly look at the opponent through the pen of the opponent beat writer or media member. This week the BroncoBlitz is pleased to have long time writer John Evans from our counterpart Chippewa Country. The time has come John; You are now on the BroncoBlitz hot seat.

BroncoBlitz: The Chippewas have been a bit snake bit this year culminating in a last minute 24-23 loss to Ball State who overcame a 20-7 fourth quarter deficit. The Chips lone win came early in the season over Maine of the FCS. This is not the type of start this program and its fans are used to. How would you characterize the temperature in the locker room, among the fan base, etc. Is Coach Bonamego in danger at all?

Chippewa Country: The locker room appears to be completely fine. They know they are close. It's such a young group, and "learning to win" is a real thing. The fan base I can't say the same, it's getting frustrating for them. John Bonamego is not in any danger. He just signed an extension 4 months ago, and has kept the program strong during a tough transition. Growing pains were bound to happen after losing so many seniors and not to mention multiple NFL prospects.

BB: Both Coach Lester and Coach Bonamego are very popular in that they both played quarterback at their respective alma maters. Last year CMU came roaring back from a 28-14 deficit with 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to win not only the Canon Trophy but the Michigan MAC Trophy. This years Chippewa team doesn't seem to be built for explosive offensive outbursts. How would you characterize the Chippewa offense, strengths and weaknesses? CC: It's kind of weird and contradictory to tell you the strength would be running the football and the weakness would be the offensive line, but that's where we are at. Last week CMU ran very well, and they've shown flashes of a potent triple option offense using Lazzaro's legs. He became the first CMU QB to rush for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games last week since Dan LeFevour in 2007. The passing game is a big problem with such little experience at the WR position. Red-shirt freshman wide out Julian Hicks has shown breakout potential, and red-shirt freshman Drayton Law is good for a big catch or two per game at 6'5".

BB: John Bonamego has been outwardly disappointed in his teams mistakes particularly in unforced penalties. Although Bonamego has taken responsibility for this problem area, he is not the one making the errors. What do you attribute this tendency to self destruct this year to? CC: It's simply attributed to the youth. CMU starts 6 seniors in total, two on offense and four on defense. They are growing and learning each week, and you never know what you will get. Last week's first half against Ball State was the best half of football they've played all year. The fourth quarter might have been the worst quarter they've played all year. You just have to hope at some point this season it's going to click, Saturday would be a good start.

BB: The defense has had flashes of brilliance this season, keeping the Chips in games against the likes of Michigan State and Kentucky. Senior linebacker Alex Briones is a stud with several other solid performers around him. How would you characterize the strengths and weaknesses of the Chippewa defense? CC: The defense is legit, the problem is they've been on the field far too much due to the offense's inability to sustain drives. Going into last week CMU had the No. 4 passing defense in the country. The secondary has performed very well and is an underrated strength. Cornerback Sean Bunting rarely gets beat, or even balls thrown to his side while red-shirt freshman Devonni Reed has been solid all season at safety. The front seven is the real strength though, led by junior defensive end Mike Danna, who has been named to Pro Football Focus' national team of the week twice already this season.